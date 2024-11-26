Shrader didn't practice Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

According to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Shrader injured his hamstring in a private workout Monday. After being signed off the Jets' practice squad earlier this month, Shrader has handled kicking duties for Kansas City in place of the injured Harrison Butker (knee) for the past two games, converting on all nine of his kicks (six extra-point attempts, three field-goal tries). With the hamstring injury now putting Shrader's status in question for Friday's game against the Raiders, the Chiefs signed Matthew Wright to their practice squad Tuesday. Wright will presumably be elevated from the practice squad and serve as Kansas City's kicker this week if Shrader can't play.