Shrader made all of his three field-goal tries and converted all of his three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-27 win at Carolina.
Among Shrader's field goals in Week 12 was a 31-yarder as time expired to win the game for the Chiefs. He hasn't missed a kick since he took over at the position for Kansas City in Week 11, and he'll be looking to build on his success in Week 13 versus the Raiders.
More News
-
Chiefs' Spencer Shrader: Doesn't attempt field goal Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Shrader: To handle kicking duties moving forward•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Shrader: Filling in for injured Butker•
-
Jets' Spencer Shrader: Moves back to practice squad•
-
Jets' Spencer Shrader: Handling kicking duties in Week 10•
-
Spencer Shrader: Headed to Big Apple•