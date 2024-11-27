Shrader (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Shrader has now logged consecutive absences to begin Week 13 prep after injuring his hamstring in a private workout Monday, so he looks to be trending toward missing Friday's matchup against the Raiders. The Notre Dame product has performed well while filling in for the injured Harrison Butker (knee) over the last two games, converting all three of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries. Kansas City added Matthew Wright to its practice squad Tuesday, so he's expected to assume the Chiefs' kicking duties if Shrader is held out Week 13.