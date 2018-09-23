Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Active against San Francisco

Ware (knee) is active Sunday against San Francisco, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ware popped up on the injury report Friday after logging a limited practice due to a knee injury, but will suit up nonetheless in advance of what should be a backup role. He should see limited offensive snaps in relief of starter Kareem Hunt, in addition to Ware's regular modest role on special teams.

