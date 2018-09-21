Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Added to injury report

Ware is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after logging a limited practice Friday.

Ware was added to the injury report Friday, so his status will be worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. In any case, Ware's fantasy value remains modest as long as top back Kareem Hunt stays healthy and continues to handle the bulk of the Chiefs' carries.

