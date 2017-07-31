Ware (hamstring) took part in Sunday's first padded practice of training camp, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Ware tweaked his hamstring during last month's mandatory minicamp, but the time off since then allowed him to suit up for Sunday's action-packed session, erasing any injury concern. With Charcandrick West nursing an ankle ailment, West faces less competition for reps at the moment, but his 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five scores last season has already cemented him as the Chiefs' starting tailback this year.