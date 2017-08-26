Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Carted off field Friday
Ware was carted off the field during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Seahawks after suffering an apparent knee injury, Jesse Palmer of the NFL Network reports.
Ware was fighting for extra yards on a swing pass during the first drive of the game when he went down. The extent of the injury is unknown, but the fact that he had to be carted off is certainly cause for concern. He and rookie Kareem Hunt were expected to split first-team reps in the contest. Look for an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the issue.
