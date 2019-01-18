Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Cleared to play

Ware (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Ware, who last suited up Dec. 9, thus is available this weekend, but he figures to work in a complementary role behind Damien Williams, whose strong play in Ware's absence has earned him top billing in the Chiefs' ground game at this stage of the team's campaign.

