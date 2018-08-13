Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Continues contact work

Ware (knee) did contact work at Monday's practice, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ware must have avoided any setbacks Sunday when he made his first appearance of the year in 11-on-11 drills. Friday's preseason game against Atlanta would probably be pushing it, but the sixth-year pro might have a shot to play in the third or fourth week of the preseason. Assuming he looks something like his old self, Ware should have the advantage over Damien Williams (shoulder) and Charcandrick West in a competition for backup work behind Kareem Hunt.

More News
Our Latest Stories