Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Could practice Wednesday

BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site indicates that it "sounds like" Ware (hamstring) will get some work in at practice Wednesday.

We'll have to see how the Chiefs classify Ware's participation level, but it appears as though the running back is trending in a positive direction as Sunday night's game against the Seahawks approaches. However, in the event that Ware remains out or is limited at all this weekend, Damien Williams would once again be in line for added opportunities in the Kansas City backfield.