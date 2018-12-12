Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Doubtful for Thursday

Ware (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Ware is expected to miss at least one game, leaving Damien Williams as the likely leader of the Kansas City backfield. Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West may also have Week 15 roles, while Ware probably needs to shift his attention to Week 16 at Seattle.

