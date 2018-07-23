Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Eased into camp

Ware (knee) is being brought along slowly at training camp, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder said he's sticking to a cautious plan even though Ware looks great so far. Rebounding from PCL and LCL tears suffered last August, the 26-year-old running back was held out for most of the offseason program but did participate in individual drills at June minicamp. Should he eventually gain full clearance, Ware will still need to fend off Damien Williams (shoulder), Charcandrick West and Kerwynn Williams in a competition for slotting behind Kareem Hunt (hamstring). Ware's impressive showing in 2016 would seem to make him the favorite for the No. 2 job if he looks anything like the same player.