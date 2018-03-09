Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Expected back for 2018

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects Ware (knee) to return from injury and help diversify Kareem Hunt's workload, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Reid seems to be hinting at a backfield where Hunt occasionally comes off the field on early downs rather than passing downs. Such a scenario would be bad news for Charcandrick West, who had 18 carries and 27 catches in 13 games last season. It makes sense that the Chiefs would prioritize Ware's involvement over West's, as the former was expected to serve as the lead back heading into training camp last year. Of course, Ware suffered a torn PCL and LCL during the preseason, opening the door for Hunt to win the NFL rushing title as a rookie. Ware figures to be ready for training camp, if not the offseason program. This time around he'll be competing for backup work, with Hunt entrenched as the centerpiece of Kansas City's offense. West may be the odd man out.