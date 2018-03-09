Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Expected back for 2018
Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects Ware (knee) to return from injury and help diversify Kareem Hunt's workload, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.
Reid seems to be hinting at a backfield where Hunt occasionally comes off the field on early downs rather than passing downs. Such a scenario would be bad news for Charcandrick West, who had 18 carries and 27 catches in 13 games last season. It makes sense that the Chiefs would prioritize Ware's involvement over West's, as the former was expected to serve as the lead back heading into training camp last year. Of course, Ware suffered a torn PCL and LCL during the preseason, opening the door for Hunt to win the NFL rushing title as a rookie. Ware figures to be ready for training camp, if not the offseason program. This time around he'll be competing for backup work, with Hunt entrenched as the centerpiece of Kansas City's offense. West may be the odd man out.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...