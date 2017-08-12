Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Gets into end zone Friday

Ware rushed four times for six yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the 49ers. He also secured three of his four targets for 20 yards.

Ware remains atop the running back depth chart and did nothing to tarnish his standing Friday, playing his typically strong role in the passing game and opening the scoring on the night with a two-yard run to cap off the Chiefs' first drive. The 25-year-old posted career bests in carries (214) and rushing yards (921) last season, but will need to continue producing to stave off the challenge of fellow incumbent Charcandrick West and promising third-round pick Kareem Hunt. He's likely to see a bump in playing time against the Bengals in the Chiefs' second preseason tilt.