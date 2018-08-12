Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Goes through 11-on-11 work
Ware (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills during Sunday's practice, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.
Ware missed the team's preseason opener Thursday and has been eased into camp thus far, as he's still working his way back after suffering PCL and LCL tears last August. His participation in 11-on-11 drills Sunday was reportedly his first time doing so in camp, which suggests he's taken another step forward in his recovery and is progressing as the team had hoped. It's unclear if the Chiefs are going to have Ware return during the preseason, but he at least seems to be on the right track for September.
