Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Hurts shoulder against Bears

Ware (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Chicago.

Ware didn't look to be in too much discomfort on the sidelines, but there's a good chance the Chiefs leave him out the rest of the way in a game that they're dominating. Expect Ware to maintain his role in the team's running back rotation moving forward.

