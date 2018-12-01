Chiefs' Spencer Ware: In line to start
Ware is in line to start at running back for the Chiefs on Sunday against the Raiders.
With Kareem Hunt no longer on the team, Ware is now listed as the Chiefs' starting running back. He'll be backed up by Damien Williams and Darrel Williams on Sunday.
