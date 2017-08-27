Play

Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Injury further clarified

Ware (knee) suffered damage to his LCL in addition to his PCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Testing is still inconclusive for Ware, so there's still more to be learned to determine his timeline for return. As it stands, he's currently looking at a 2-to-8 week absence, leaving the Chiefs backfield in the hands of rookie Kareem Hunt until further notice.

