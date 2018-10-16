Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Just 16 snaps in Week 6

Ware totaled two carries for five yards and two catches on three targets for nine yards Sunday night despite playing just 16 snaps against the Patriots.

Kareem Hunt once against starred for the Chiefs against the Patriots racking up 185 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Ware is unlikely to see much action while Hunt remains healthy, but he remains the direct backup should Hunt be sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories