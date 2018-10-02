Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Just two carries versus Broncos
Ware rushed just twice for six yards Monday against the Broncos.
Despite being the No. 2 back this season, Ware has not carried the rock more than three times in a game through four weeks. He remains the direct backup to Kareem Hunt but is nothing more than a handcuff option in the vast majority of leagues at this point.
