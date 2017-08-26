Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Knee injury not thought to be worst-case
Ware suffered a PCL injury in Saturday's preseason game, but he will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine extent of injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. His ACL is thought to be fine.
It doesn't sound like this injury will end his season from the initial prognosis, but we likely won't know the extent of the damage until he has an MRI. Kareem Hunt will likely get the bulk of playing time if Ware misses time with Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller also figuring into the mix.
