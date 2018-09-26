Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Lightly used in Week 3

Ware rushed just once for one yard and caught two passes on three targets for 29 yards Sunday against the 49ers.

Ware took the field for 24 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps on Saturday, but he didn't manage to turn that into much in terms of production. Still, the 26-year-old back remains the direct backup to Kareem Hunt and would likely receive the bulk of the carries should Hunt be unavailable at some point.