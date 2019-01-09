Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Limited at practice Wednesday
Ware (hamstring) remained limited at practice Wednesday.
Ware last suited up Dec. 9, but back-to-back limited practices following Kansas City's first-round playoff bye put him in a position to return to action Saturday against the Colts. In such a scenario, we'd expect Ware to re-enter the mix in a backfield time-share with Damien Williams, who filled in capably during Ware's three-game absence to close the Chiefs' regular-season slate.
