Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Limited to individual drills

Ware (knee) was limited to individual drills Tuesday, the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ware reportedly participated in individual drills last week as well, which marks a step forward after he was unavailable altogether early in OTAs. If he can get his knee up to speed ahead of the regular season, Ware could be the favorite to spell Kareem Hunt on Sundays as the team looks to diversify Hunt's workload. However, the team also acquired a stable of backs -- Damien Williams (shoulder), Kerwynn Williams and Darrell Williams -- in free agency and the draft to supplement the returning members. Coach Andy Reid noted that he should be "all good" for training camp, a positive sign for the prospects of him contributing Week 1.

