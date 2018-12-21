Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Listed as doubtful

Ware (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Ware practiced in a limited fashion all week, but it looks like the Chiefs are inclined to play it safe with their top back Sunday, with ensuring that Ware is healthy for the postseason a greater concern for the team. In his anticipated absence this weekend, Damien Williams is in line to head the Kansas City backfield in Week 16, with Darrel Williams on hand to work in a complementary role and Charcandrick West in reserve.

