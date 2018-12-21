Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Listed as doubtful
Ware (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Ware practiced in a limited fashion all week, but it looks like the Chiefs are inclined to play it safe with their top back Sunday, with ensuring that Ware is healthy for the postseason a greater concern for the team. In his anticipated absence this weekend, Damien Williams is in line to head the Kansas City backfield in Week 16, with Darrel Williams on hand to work in a complementary role and Charcandrick West in reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...