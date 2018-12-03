Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs 14 carries in Week 13
Ware carried 14 times for 47 yards and a TD and caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Raiders.
Ware drew his first start of the season Sunday, following the release of Kareem Hunt. Prior to Week 13, Ware had logged 22 carries for 124 yards and a TD and added 11 catches for 165 yards in 11 contests. He's now in line to head the Kansas City backfield moving forward, with Damien Williams on hand to work in a complementary role and Darrel Williams in reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...