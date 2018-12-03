Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs 14 carries in Week 13

Ware carried 14 times for 47 yards and a TD and caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Raiders.

Ware drew his first start of the season Sunday, following the release of Kareem Hunt. Prior to Week 13, Ware had logged 22 carries for 124 yards and a TD and added 11 catches for 165 yards in 11 contests. He's now in line to head the Kansas City backfield moving forward, with Damien Williams on hand to work in a complementary role and Darrel Williams in reserve.