Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs 22 snaps in Week 8
Ware notched 59 rushing yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 30 yards Sunday against the Bengals.
Ware saw his largest workload of the season in Sunday's affair and took advantage with a 34-yard scamper to boost his average to 7.4 yards per carry. Until it's proven that Ware will regularly be involved in the offensive game plan, he can be left on the waiver wire in many leagues.
