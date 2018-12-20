Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs another limited practice

Ware (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Ware is trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches, but given that the contest kicks off at 8:20 PM ET, ideally the running back would head into the weekend minus a Week 16 injury designation. If Ware ends up returning to action, the snap counts and workloads of both Damien Williams and Darrel Williams would presumably take a hit.

