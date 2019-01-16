Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs limited practice
Ware (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Ware logged limited practices last week as well, before sitting out Saturday's divisional-round win over the Colts. Even if Ware is made active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, he'd likely work in a complementary role, with teammate Damien Williams having run well since assuming the team's starting running back role in Week 15.
More News
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Not suiting up Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Status trending in wrong direction•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Receives 'limited' tag Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practicing Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...