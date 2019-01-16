Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs limited practice

Ware (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Ware logged limited practices last week as well, before sitting out Saturday's divisional-round win over the Colts. Even if Ware is made active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, he'd likely work in a complementary role, with teammate Damien Williams having run well since assuming the team's starting running back role in Week 15.

