Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Minimal involvement in playoff loss
Ware played 10 of the Chiefs' 52 offensive snaps Sunday in the 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. He logged no carries and took his lone target for 21 yards.
Returning from a six-week absence due to a hamstring injury, Ware unsurprisingly saw minimal involvement behind Damien Williams, who had cemented himself as the Chiefs' clear lead back while Ware was sidelined. Prior to the regular-season finale, Kansas City lavished Williams with a two-year contract extension, which likely increases his odds of slotting atop the depth chart in 2019. Ware, meanwhile, will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and may not be interested in returning to Kansas City if he isn't afforded a legitimate chance at competing for the No. 1 gig out of the backfield.
