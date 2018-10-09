Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Minimal usage in Week 5
Ware rushed once for no gain and caught one pass for 13 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.
Ware owns just four total touches in the last two weeks, suggesting the team has decided to ride Kareem Hunt out of the backfield. He remains the direct backup in the event Hunt is unavailable for some reason.
