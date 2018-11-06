Chiefs' Spencer Ware: More involved against Browns

Ware rushed twice for 12 yards and caught four passes for 69 yards Sunday against the Browns.

A week after being held out of the box score completely, Ware fell just short of a season-high mark for all-purpose yards. His reps will likely remain extremely limited as long as Kareem Hunt is available, but Ware remains the clear direct backup should Hunt miss time.

