Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Notches first TD of 2018

Ware rushed twice for six yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for seven yards Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ware played 20 or more offensive snaps for just the third time all season in Week 10, turning the extended run into his first touchdown of the campaign. He remains the top backup option behind Kareem Hunt, but a distant No. 2 option at that.

