Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Notches first TD of 2018
Ware rushed twice for six yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for seven yards Sunday against the Cardinals.
Ware played 20 or more offensive snaps for just the third time all season in Week 10, turning the extended run into his first touchdown of the campaign. He remains the top backup option behind Kareem Hunt, but a distant No. 2 option at that.
More News
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: More involved against Browns•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Fails to make impact in box score•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs 22 snaps in Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Just 16 snaps in Week 6•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Minimal usage in Week 5•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Just two carries versus Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11