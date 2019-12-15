Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Picks up 35 yards in win

Ware ran for 26 yards on seven carries and added nine yards on two catches during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver.

It was just his second game back in red and yellow, but Ware managed to tie for the team lead among running backs with nine touches Sunday. The Chiefs have split up the workload among Ware, Darwin Thompson and Shady McCoy in Damien Williams' (ribs) three-game absence, making it hard to put much faith in any of them. Ware, signed just two weeks ago, certainly has the freshest legs of the bunch, but -- whether or not Williams is ready Sunday -- Ware is a tough play against a very stout Chicago run defense.