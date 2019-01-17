Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices fully
Ware (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.
We'll have to see if Ware graduating to full practice participation after being limited Wednesday leads to him heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots minus an injury designation, but even if he does suit up this weekend, we'd expect the running back to work in a complementary role behind Damien Williams, whose recent strong play has earned him top billing in the Kansas City backfield.
