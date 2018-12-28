Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices fully, still questionable
Ware (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully this week.
Despite the questionable tag, we'd expect Ware to suit up Sunday and rejoin a backfield that also includes Damien Williams, who turned in two consecutive productive outings while Ware missed time. A Week 17 backfield timeshare would seem to be in the cards for the Chiefs' regular-season finale, but there could be an opportunity for both Ware and Williams to thrive. The Raiders have allowed 143.3 rushing yards per game this season, with only the Dolphins and Cardinals surrendering more.
