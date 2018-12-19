Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices in limited fashion
Ware (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
That's a step in the right direction for Ware, who was inactive this past Thursday against the Chargers. His ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Seahawks, in the absence of any setbacks.
