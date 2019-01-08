Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practicing Tuesday
Ware (hamstring) is participating in the open portion of Tuesday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Ware's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in the Chiefs' final three regular-season contests, but his presence on the field for the team's first practice of the week bodes well for his chances of making it back for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Colts. The 27-year-old had served as the Chiefs' primary ballcarrier in the team's first two games following the late-November release of Kareem Hunt, but it's unclear if Ware will reclaim the bulk of the backfield touches if he's good to go this weekend. During Ware's three-game absence, Damien Williams proved to be a worthy lead option at running back, amassing 203 yards (6.0-per-carry average) and three touchdowns on the ground while nabbing all 14 of his targets for 119 yards and another score.
