Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Questionable for Saturday's game

Ware (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Ware hasn't played since Week 13, but he appears poised to return to action Saturday, aided by the extra healing time he was afforded by the Chiefs' first-round bye. In the event that he does face the Colts this weekend, Ware would re-enter the backfield mix as part of a time-share that could well favor Damien Williams, who filled in capably during Ware's absence.