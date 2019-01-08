Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Receives 'limited' tag Tuesday

Ware (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice report, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The Chiefs took a cautious approach with Ware's hamstring down the stretch, holding him out of the final three contests of the regular season. With the benefit of a first-round bye, he again had a cap on his practice reps Tuesday, but fortunately he has two more sessions to make an impression on the coaching and training staffs. It's unclear if a healthy Ware will be able to make a dent on Damien Williams' end-of-season workload, which included 16 touches per game. In the first two outings post-Kareem Hunt in Weeks 13 and 14, Ware managed to receive 35 touches himself, so both he and Williams are capable of handling a large share of the work out of the backfield, when available.