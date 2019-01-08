Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Receives 'limited' tag Tuesday
Ware (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice report, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The Chiefs took a cautious approach with Ware's hamstring down the stretch, holding him out of the final three contests of the regular season. With the benefit of a first-round bye, he again had a cap on his practice reps Tuesday, but fortunately he has two more sessions to make an impression on the coaching and training staffs. It's unclear if a healthy Ware will be able to make a dent on Damien Williams' end-of-season workload, which included 16 touches per game. In the first two outings post-Kareem Hunt in Weeks 13 and 14, Ware managed to receive 35 touches himself, so both he and Williams are capable of handling a large share of the work out of the backfield, when available.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...