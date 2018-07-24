Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Restructures contract
Ware (knee) agreed to restructure his contract, converting half of his $1.45 million base salary into incentives, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The incentives apparently won't be too difficult to earn, so this may just be a move to free up cap space in the short term, rather than any sort of commentary on Ware's standing with the team. Looking to bounce back from a torn PCL and LCL suffered last August, the 26-year-old running back was limited to individual drills at June minicamp and will be eased into practice during training camp. Ware is a clear favorite for the No. 2 running back job, but he'll need to fend off competition from Charcandrick West, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams. Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder said Monday that he wants to take things slow with Ware, even though the fifth-year back looks great so far.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....
-
Five big questions at QB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...