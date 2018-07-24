Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Restructures contract

Ware (knee) agreed to restructure his contract, converting half of his $1.45 million base salary into incentives, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The incentives apparently won't be too difficult to earn, so this may just be a move to free up cap space in the short term, rather than any sort of commentary on Ware's standing with the team. Looking to bounce back from a torn PCL and LCL suffered last August, the 26-year-old running back was limited to individual drills at June minicamp and will be eased into practice during training camp. Ware is a clear favorite for the No. 2 running back job, but he'll need to fend off competition from Charcandrick West, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams. Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder said Monday that he wants to take things slow with Ware, even though the fifth-year back looks great so far.