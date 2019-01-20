Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Returning from four-game absence

Ware (hamstring) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Available to the Chiefs offense for the first time since Dec. 9, Ware's presence makes for a cluttered backfield. He likely will serve in a complementary role to Damien Williams, who has averaged 101.2 yards from scrimmage per game and scored seven touchdowns over the last five contests. Over the course of his career, Ware boasts an average of 4.6 yards per carry and has hauled in 59 of his 71 targets (83.1 percent), a skill set that may be put to use versus New England's 21st-ranked defense.