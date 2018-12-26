Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Returns to full practice Wednesday

Ware (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Ware is thus on track to return to action Sunday against Oakland. He'll rejoin a backfield that also includes Damien Williams, who has turned in two consecutive respectable outings in Ware's absence. A Week 17 time-share tilting in Ware's favor would seem to be the likely outcome this weekend against the Raiders, who have allowed an average of 143.3 rushing yards to date. Only the Dolphins and Cardinals have yielded more.

More News
Our Latest Stories