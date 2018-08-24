Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Scheduled to play

Ware (knee) is scheduled to play in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official websit reports. "There's a chance [Ware plays]. I'm going to see how he does during the warmups, but right now, he's scheduled to play," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We'll just see how he feels - especially after today."

Bouncing back from PCL and LCL tears suffered last preseason, Ware increased his activity level throughout training camp, eventually making it back to full-team contract drills. Although he was held out for the first two weeks of the exhibition slate, the Chiefs implicitly displayed some confidence in Ware's recovery when they released fellow running back Charcandrick West on Wednesday. The competition for backfield roles behind starter Kareem Hunt has been narrowed down to Ware, Damien Williams (shoulder), Darrel Williams and Kerwynn Wiliams.