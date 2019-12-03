Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Secures deal with Chiefs
Ware signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Ware has spent three seasons with the Chiefs, including 13 games last year where he compiled 470 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The Chiefs are bringing in Ware to support their injury-riddled backfield, as Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are both uncertain for Week 14's clash against the Patriots. Ware could have an immediate role if neither of the Williams is healthy in time. LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson are the two other running backs. McCoy hasn't been productive lately, but Thompson showed promise by rushing for 44 yards and a score in Week 13's win over Oakland.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.