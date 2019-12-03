Play

Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Secures deal with Chiefs

Ware signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ware has spent three seasons with the Chiefs, including 13 games last year where he compiled 470 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The Chiefs are bringing in Ware to support their injury-riddled backfield, as Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are both uncertain for Week 14's clash against the Patriots. Ware could have an immediate role if neither of the Williams is healthy in time. LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson are the two other running backs. McCoy hasn't been productive lately, but Thompson showed promise by rushing for 44 yards and a score in Week 13's win over Oakland.

