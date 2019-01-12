Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Status trending in wrong direction
Ware (hamstring) is expected to work out pre-game to determine his availability for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Colts, but expectations are not high regarding his game-time status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This seems to echo the chatter regarding Ware's status throughout the week, as the running back only managed to put together limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday. With a forecast likely signaling sloppy conditions, a balky hamstring could limit Ware's effectiveness were he to take the field Saturday, but at least for the moment, his status appears to be more of a game-time decision. If Ware were to sit out, Damien Williams would be tasked with carrying the majority of the load, with Darrel Williams expected to handle the backup duties.
More News
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Receives 'limited' tag Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices fully, still questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....