Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Status trending in wrong direction

Ware (hamstring) is expected to work out pre-game to determine his availability for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Colts, but expectations are not high regarding his game-time status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This seems to echo the chatter regarding Ware's status throughout the week, as the running back only managed to put together limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday. With a forecast likely signaling sloppy conditions, a balky hamstring could limit Ware's effectiveness were he to take the field Saturday, but at least for the moment, his status appears to be more of a game-time decision. If Ware were to sit out, Damien Williams would be tasked with carrying the majority of the load, with Darrel Williams expected to handle the backup duties.