Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Still expected back
While he still expects Ware (knee) to return for the upcoming season, Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged Monday that he isn't 100 percent sure about the running back's availability, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Reid said "you can't have enough of those guys" when asked about the Chiefs' offseason signings of Damien Williams (shoulder) and Kerwynn Williams, who will join a backfield that also includes Ware, Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt behind entrenched starter Kareem Hunt. The group may not be quite as deep as it appears, with West a potential cap casualty and both Ware and Damien Williams rehabbing from major surgeries. Looking to bounce back from PCL and LCL tears he suffered last preseason, Ware probably won't be available for spring practices. He nonetheless could emerge as a favorite for the No. 2 running back job if he gets back to full strength for the start of training camp.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...