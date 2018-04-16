Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Still expected back

While he still expects Ware (knee) to return for the upcoming season, Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged Monday that he isn't 100 percent sure about the running back's availability, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Reid said "you can't have enough of those guys" when asked about the Chiefs' offseason signings of Damien Williams (shoulder) and Kerwynn Williams, who will join a backfield that also includes Ware, Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt behind entrenched starter Kareem Hunt. The group may not be quite as deep as it appears, with West a potential cap casualty and both Ware and Damien Williams rehabbing from major surgeries. Looking to bounce back from PCL and LCL tears he suffered last preseason, Ware probably won't be available for spring practices. He nonetheless could emerge as a favorite for the No. 2 running back job if he gets back to full strength for the start of training camp.