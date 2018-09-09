Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Touches the ball four times for 40 yards
Ware had three carries for 32 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.
All four of Ware's touches came in the first half, either on third down or while the Chiefs were running their no huddle offense before halftime. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt was held in check, rushing for 49 yards on 16 carries. After suffering a torn PCL and LCL last season, Ware looks healthy, but isn't likely to see a lot of work unless something happens to Hunt.
