Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Unavailable at Thursday's OTA
Ware (knee) did not participate in Thursday's OTA session, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio reports.
Ware is expected to assist in diversifying Kareem Hunt's workload this season, but coach Andy Reid indicated in mid-April that he's unsure exactly when he will be ready to retake the field. The Chiefs bolstered the running back position this offseason with the signings of Damien Williams (shoulder), Charcandrick West and Darrel Williams, but Ware could emerge as the No. 2 back if he proves healthy in training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...