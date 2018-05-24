Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Unavailable at Thursday's OTA

Ware (knee) did not participate in Thursday's OTA session, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio reports.

Ware is expected to assist in diversifying Kareem Hunt's workload this season, but coach Andy Reid indicated in mid-April that he's unsure exactly when he will be ready to retake the field. The Chiefs bolstered the running back position this offseason with the signings of Damien Williams (shoulder), Charcandrick West and Darrel Williams, but Ware could emerge as the No. 2 back if he proves healthy in training camp.

