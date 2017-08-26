Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Waiting for MRI results

Ware (knee) could have a return timetable anywhere in the range of two to eight weeks, depending on the results of Saturday's MRI, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports.

Ware was carted off the field after suffering a PCL injury in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks. The initial belief is that he avoided ACL damage, but he could still require an extended absence if the PCL injury is severe, particularly if it's accompanied by MCL damage and/or a major bone bruise. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said rookie Kareem Hunt would be "the next man up" if Ware were to miss games, though Reid did also mention his preference for rotating players in the backfield.